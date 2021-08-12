Steph Curry releasing a documentary about his rise to NBA champion

A new documentary on Steph Curry has been greenlighted by production company A24. The upcoming doc Underrated will chronicle the Golden State Warrior’s rise from a collegiate star at Davidson College where he led the underdog school to the Elite 8 in the 2007-08 NCAA Tournament to becoming an NBA champion.

The film will be produced by Ryan Coogler and Pete Nicks for Proximity Media according to Deadline, and Nicks will direct the project as well. Curry and his business partner film producer Erick Peyton will also produce via their Unanimous Media company, which has a development deal with A24.

Curry created Unanimous Media with Peyton and has since lined up projects that span TV and film, including ABC’s “Holey Moley” and the animated revival of Norman Lear’s “Good Times” for Netflix. A24 will produce and finance Underrated, marking the first project in its deal with Unanimous, which is focused on documentaries.

Steph Curry is the son of former NBA baller Dell Curry and was a sophomore when he took Davidson on its NCAA run. He became a consensus All-American during his junior year before being drafted by the Warriors in 2009. His accolades in the league include three NBA championships and two NBA Player of the Year Honors.

“Wow!! This one took a while but really glad it was able to come together! S/o @a24 for believing in the team!,” Peyton posted on Instagram.

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Films also signed a production deal with A24 this month. The Rodeo rapper’s first project to launch with A24 is scheduled to align with Scott’s upcoming Utopia album. A24 list of studio credits includes the Oscar-winning Moonlight, The Florida Project and Uncut Gems.