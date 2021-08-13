10 must-have products for your makeup kit

Walking into an Ulta or Sephora store and staring down the endless aisles of different products can intimidate just about anyone, especially a beginner in the makeup world. Even the most experienced makeup user can get overwhelmed trying to select products that will work for them. So whether you’re looking to beef up your makeup kit or just starting to build it, here are 10 products you should consider adding to your arsenal.

The key to a good finish is a good start, and in this case, the best way to do that is with a good priming base on the skin. A primer can set you up for a smooth, easy application that will last throughout the day.

Following up the primer is a good foundation, this will give you a flawless base to apply other products over. Although finding your correct shade can be difficult, don’t pull your hair out. Makeup counters and department stores always have makeup artists to help you find the perfect fit for your skin’s needs.

Concealer is a staple in your kit for its universal use. Used for concentrated coverage, it can work for covering blemishes, discoloration, dark under eyes, and more. If you’re having a light makeup day, you can skip the foundation and spot conceal problem areas for a no-makeup makeup look.

