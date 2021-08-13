10 US cities with high murder rates

In cities across the nation, many of which have a large proportion of African Americans and run by Democrats since the 1940s, crime rates have risen drastically in just two years. This is particularly true for homicides. Crime statistics indicate that homicides increased nationwide by 25% last year, up from 16,000 homicides in 2019 to more than 20,000 in 2020. This is a list of the ten most murderous cities in the United States based on FBI data related to the number of murders and each city’s murder rate per 100,000 residents.

Detroit: The Crime Indices range from 1 (low crime) to 100 (high crime) is how the FBI evaluates the level of crime in an area. Detroit has an index of 94.3 for violent crime. Non-fatal shootings rose from 767 in 2019 to 1,173 last year. In 2018, there were 753 non-fatal shootings in Detroit. It is estimated that Detroit has 45.1 murders per 100,000 residents.

New Orleans: Over the Fourth of July weekend in New Orleans, 13 people were shot, 1 was killed. Ear to date, shootings are up 51% in New Orleans in 2021. Data from the New Orleans City Council’s crime shows there have been 207 shootings in New Orleans through April 2021 up from the 137 shootings on the same date last year. In addition, fatal shootings have increased 21% this year and the New Orleans’ murder count as of April was at 55, compared with 174 for all of 2020.

Birmingham, Alabama: As it stands, the murder rate of Birmingham is outpacing that of Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Detroit according to the FBI’s Crime in the United States data. In 2019, Birmingham was number three for homicides in the U.S. with 50.56 murders out of every 100,000 residents. As of May 18, 2021, 43 homicides had been documented in Birmingham. In 2020, Birmingham had 122 total homicides 2020 — the most in 25 years.

Baltimore: Thus far, there have been 172 murders in Baltimore in 2021. This is an increase from the same time in 2020. Halfway through 2021, the city is on track to hit over 300 homicides and have more than 1,000 shootings by year’s end. The 2019 crime rate in Baltimore, MD was 817, which is 3.0 times higher than the U.S. average. It was higher than in 99.1% of U.S. cities.

Philadelphia: In Philadelphia, homicides increased 35% from 2020. To date, there have been 309 homicides in Philadelphia this year. This includes 1,012 nonfatal and 262 fatal shooting victims as of Jul 19, 2021. The city reached 300 murders in 196 days in 2021.

Chicago: From 2019 to 2020, Chicago went from 481 homicides to 748, up 55%. So far this year, 364 people have been killed. That is 5 more than 2020. This means more people have been shot and more people have been killed in Chicago in 2021 than this time last year. Chicago has recorded at least 1,892 shootings through June 28, an increase of almost 12% compared to 2020 and a 53% increase from 2019.

