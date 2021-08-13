4 ways to ensure you are never sexually unsatisfied

Sex is a team sport, so why is it that so many people seem to feel left on the sidelines while their partner crosses the finish line?

Here are four tips to ensure that both you and your partner cross that line, and leave equally satisfied.

First, tell your partner exactly what you like. Contrary to popular belief, your partner cannot read your mind. While it may seem uncomfortable, do not be afraid to sit down and communicate what you want or don’t want and encourage your partner to do the same. This creates a safe space for pleasure inclusive to both parties.

Next, to ensure you don’t leave dissatisfied is making sure to engage in foreplay for long enough. Yes, guys, this means that you have to do more than sprinkle a few neck kisses here and there before you jump in. Women thrive off of good foreplay and can tell when their needs are not being ignored in the bed. So take your time, tend to her first and you’ll reap the benefits.

Give and take nonverbal cues and instructions during sex. While you should have conversations prior to and after intercourse, it is equally important to communicate during. People always say closed mouths don’t get fed, and it applies here too, a simple “that feels good” or “don’t stop” can give your partner the needed direction to ensure satisfaction. Nonverbal communication is also helpful if you have trouble finding the words but don’t rely solely on nonverbals. Guide their hand to where you want it, pay attention to each other’s breathing, body language, and facial expressions. Eye contact is also a great way to give affirmation.

Finally, give and receive, no one likes a selfish partner that is only worried about their own satisfaction. If you had to ask if she finished, newsflash, the answer is probably no. Sex should be equally as rewarding for both parties. Don’t be afraid to be selfless, more often than not it will motivate your partner to make you feel as good as they do.