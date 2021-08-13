Amanda Gorman establishes poetry award and prize for high school students

Amanda Gorman remembers what it was like as a young writer trying to find her creative voice and has partnered with Penguin Random House to establish the Amanda Gorman Award for Poetry. Public high school students are encouraged to submit original work and one young poet will be selected to win a $10,000 prize and honor.

Gorman became the youngest poet to recite her work during the presidential inauguration when Joe Biden took the oath as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2021. The 23-year-old Gorman, who was 22 at the time, recited a poem titled “The Hill We Climb,” which talked about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol during Trump’s final days in office.

“As someone who found my love of writing at a young age, I want to continue to foster that same love in the next generation of great poets,” Gorman said in a statement Thursday to The Associated Press.

