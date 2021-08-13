DJ Bombshell promotes peace and harmony through virtual mixshows

Aside from being an adept DJ, Louisville music staple DJ Bombshell is the co-host of a popular podcast, “The Cut Up,” which finds two millennial moms leaning on each other for advice on how to achieve greatness in everything they do. A diverse creative, she also has a strong desire to build confidence in young girls in her community.

“My purpose in life is to be helpful in my own community,” she says. “Deejaying granted access to expand my platform to motivational speaking to young girls. I teach confidence-building exercises and mantras for young girls to utilize in their everyday life.”

We caught up with DJ Bombshell to learn more about what moves her and her secret to reading a crowd.

City: Louisville

Current venue currently spinning: Prizim

Style/genre: Open Format, Southern Hip Hop is my love, Niche Sets

Tag Line: “The Trillest Southern Belle”

“DJ Bombshell, dropping bangers while looking good at the same time.”

Social media handle(s): @officialdjbombshell (IG), @djbombehell_ky (Twitter), @KYDJBombshell (Facebook)

How did you come up with your DJ name?

I wanted to incorporate my real name, Tra’Shelle. I walked past Victoria’s Secret’s “Bombshell Sale” and thought “That’s it!”

When did you start DJing?

This is a long journey, but I officially started deejaying consistently in August 2015.

How do you define your style?

My sets are an emotional rollercoaster. I want people to feel the music. I like to throw nostalgia with current hits to create a [fire] gumbo.

What were your early passions?

Dancing. I have been performing in front of crowds since I was 9 years young.

Who were your first musical influences?

Anything my parents played, which usually was heavily influenced by soul music.

How would you describe the vibe of Moods Music?

I like playa sh– — real swanky and chill, yet bold.

What’s your process for selecting a song to play during your sets or at a gig?

I select based on the desired mood for the event. “How do I want them to feel?” “What will make them dance?” And I go from there.

Name one musical experience that changed your life.

First time deejaying on the west coast. I knew then deejaying will be able to take me places.

Favorite artist you like to play/mix?

“Where Dem Dollas At” by Gangsta Boo. It’s my motto, but I can scan the crowd and see if I can go dirty or not. But I try to mix with everything.

The most overplayed song by DJs/radio?

“Back That A– Up” and “Dreams and Nightmares”

What are two of your favorite albums to listen to when you’re not in the booth?

“Heaux Tales” by Jazmine Sullivan “The Tonite Show with Curren$y” by D.J. Fresh

What three skill sets do you feel are critical for any professional DJ?

Song selection Blending Basic scratching

Churchill “Court Digga” Powell also contributed to this story.