Lil Nas X rejected acting gig on HBO to finish debut album

Lil Nas X has revealed that he turned down the chance to appear in HBO drama “Euphoria” to focus on finishing his debut album Montero.

The 22-year-old rapper was offered a role in the HBO drama, which stars Zendaya, but he declined as his full focus is on finishing his LP. However, he admits he is interested in getting in acting in the future.

In an interview with Variety, he said: “I was actually going to do ‘Euphoria’, but I didn’t want to take time away from finishing my album.

“I definitely want to get into acting, but I feel I have to give it my all, and I want to focus on music for right now. I want my first movie to be amazing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the “Old Town Road” hitmaker revealed he had to get personal security guards after suffering an avalanche of homophobic abuse in the wake of the release of his provocative music video for his single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

Describing a scary incident that occurred a few days after the promo launched, he said: “There was someone who chased my car a few days after that video came out, yelling, ‘F— you!’ or something. And that’s when I started getting security.”