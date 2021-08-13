West Coast icons Cypress Hill take over Pandora to commemorate 30 years

When it comes to west coast hip-hop, Cypress Hill is among its most successful and iconic groups. Their ability to cross genres and appeal to multiple ethnic groups cemented them as legends and as of today, their influence will live on Pandora’s 90s hip-hop station in an exclusive artist takeover mode.

The group will engage in a candid conversation with Pandora’s Director of hip-hop, Joshua “J1” Raiford, as they discuss the monumental impact they had on the music industry. From the joint they smoked while deciding on the name of the group, to being inspired to use bilingual lyrics by the lowrider car circuit and much more, it promises to be an informative and entertaining conversation.

The Pandora takeover comes right on time to salute the legends, as they commemorate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled album. The ongoing celebration will continue with a run of live shows this month including performances at LA’s Shrine Auditorium tonight and Red Rocks at a later date.

Pandora Artist Takeover Modes live on the platform’s top stations and feature the biggest names in music across Pandora’s most popular genres. Artist Takeovers feature music handpicked by the artist including a mix of their own songs and personal favorites from other artists, with special audio commentary describing their selections and what they mean to them.

Listen to Cypress Hill’s Artist Takeover Mode on Pandora 90s Hip Hop here: https://www.pandora.com/genre/90s-hip-hop

Below is a clip wherein the group discusses how fast 30 years has gone by and how much they appreciate what they’ve been able to accomplish in that time.