DeKalb County’s ‘blueprint for success’ to get residents vaccinated is working

Dekalb County, in metro Atlanta, in partnership with the DeKalb County Board of Health and Medcura Health, found the right formula to get a large number of people vaccinated at The Gallery at South Dekalb using their huge parking lot. Tents were set up for walk-ups along with a parking system for waiting lines for those who wanted to enjoy the comfort of their car and get their shot without having to get out into the heat.

“DeKalb County has developed a blueprint for success in the fight against COVID-19,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “We had the right message, respected messengers, a convenient location and an attractive incentive.”

As a well coordinated effort, Dekalb police were managing the huge flow of cars, while county health and fire department EMTs were busy administering over 1,100 COVID-19 vaccinations and testing more than 150 adults and children for COVID-19. The county administered either the first or second shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as well as the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine depending on the individual’s circumstance.

NBA legends Dikembe Mutombo and Dominique Wilkins attended the event to greet and encourage people to get vaccinated. Everyone who got vaccinated also received a $100 prepaid debit card.