DJ Khaled reveals he and his family tested positive for COVID-19

DJ Khaled used Instagram on Aug. 12 to reveal that he and his family recently tested positive for COVID-19 and were under quarantine for a spell. The “We the Best” DJ updated fans that they were all doing fine and thanked everyone for their support.

“Thank you grateful for all the love grateful for everyone checking in on my family and I! Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself. Thank you to DOCTORS ,thank you Dovi thank you to my Queen thank you Rosa thank you to my WE THE BEST team my management ROCNATION and My partners at EPIC RECORDS for holding me up while Me and my family focused on recovery 🤲🏽 THANK YOU GOD ! 🤲🏽 GOD LOVE US ! WE LOVE GOD ! 🤲🏽 GOD IS THE GREATEST! 🤲🏽,” Khaled posted on IG along with a few clips and photos of himself, his wife and two sons.

2 Chainz, Fabolous, Busta Rhymes and DJ Clue are a just a few members of the hip-hop community who sent their prayers and well wishes to Khaled and his family. Despite being down, Khaled received some good news this week as he was nominated for two 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. DJ Khaled’s “Popstar” featuring Drake and Justin Bieber is up for Best Direction and Video of the Year honors.

In the Video of the Year category, he’ll be going up against Cardi B’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA. Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” are up for the coveted honor as well.

The 2021 VMAs will return to New York City, airing live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EDT. The show will simulcast across CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW Network.

Check out a few photos from Khaled’s quarantine update below.