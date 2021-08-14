Josh K opens up about the life-changing moments of his career

R&B singer and songwriter Josh K is making a big mark in the industry. The native Chicagoan recently signed to The Family Music Group where rap artist and label executive Fabolous is at the helm. Josh has also released his latest project Lovers Lane Act: III and subsequently earned over one million streams for the single “Decisions.” Rolling out listed Josh K as one of the 21 Chicago artists to check for in 2021, and with all of this movement and success, it appears we were right

Rolling out spoke to Josh K about how Chicago has helped him grow as an artist, being signed to Fabolous’ label and his latest project.

How has Chicago helped to shape you musically?

Chicago is one of the toughest cities. If you can make it here you can make it anywhere. Chicago also has the type of audience that if you aren’t good, they will have no problem letting you know. I believe that the toughness of the city is what developed me into becoming the talented artist I am today.

How did it feel to be welcomed to the family by Fabolous?

It felt great. Fab and I had a previous relationship before signing to The Family Music Group. Because of that it felt right in my gut. It was more like just putting it on paper because we already felt like family.

Talk about your newest project Lovers Lane Act: III. What was the motivation for the project and what can we expect?

I’ve been overlooked and passed on so many times throughout my career I carried a bit of a grudge. It made me doubt myself often as if I wasn’t good enough to be in the industry. With this project, I wanted to show those individuals that sometimes talent is better than how many followers you have.

