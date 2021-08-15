Kevin Hart’s cringe-worthy moment after mocking Don Cheadle’s age (video)

Oscar-nominated actor Don Cheadle went ice cold when a spontaneous outburst by comedian Kevin Hart about his age came off badly.

Cheadle was discussing some of the challenges he’s encountering with being involved with a Marvel film project at 56 years old. But the cordial interview went left when Hart abruptly blurted out with his signature high-pitched screech, “Damn!”

The temperature in the room dropped as Cheadle gave Hart a blank death stare. Hart immediately sensed that he screwed up and apologized multiple times to Cheadle for his outburst.

“It was a thought and I blurted it out,” Hart says. “I didn’t mean it that way. Just understand that I didn’t mean it the way it came out.”

Cheadle tried to reassure that Hart was still good with him, but he was clearly disappointed with Hart’s outburst.

“We’ll take a poll on how you meant it with people here later after the show is over,” Cheadle said.

“If we could play it back right now, these are two different ‘damns,’ Cheadle says. “You said the word ‘damn,’ do you want me to tell you how you said it? Do you want me to say it back to you how I think you said it?”

Hart futilely tried to explain his raw reaction, but Cheadle was not trying to hear it.

“Each time you’ve said it now, it gets quieter and quieter,” Cheadle said. “I could barely hear you that last time you said it.”

After several rounds of this back-and-forth, the exchange ended. Later, Cheadle and Hart assured fans the two men remain friends.

Check out the video below along with some funny responses:

😂😂😂 it was a joke champ….we are both improving with one another and going with the flow….this is what we do! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/msKDuev2Co — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) August 14, 2021

Fans still had some fun with the exchange nonetheless.

56 years old? @DonCheadle Damn, that’s YOUNG — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 13, 2021

Kevin Hart gotta chill! Don Cheadle looked so hurt 😂 pic.twitter.com/IwTbvlJWaG — Powerline (@GioJohnson_) August 10, 2021