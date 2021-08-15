Naomi Osaka to donate to Haiti after devastating earthquake

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has pledged to donate all the proceeds earned from her upcoming tournament in Ohio to the Haiti relief effort following the devastating earthquake that rocked the small island nation recently.

The impoverished Caribbean nation was victimized by the ruinous 7.2 magnitude quake on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, that killed over 300 and injured thousands of others.

Haiti is the home country of Osaka’s biological father.

The four-time Grand Slam tennis champion told her nearly four million Instagram and Twitter followers she is crestfallen over another natural disaster in the beleaguered country.

“Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break,” Osaka said on her IG story along with a heart-shaped symbol for the nation.

According to NBC News, the United States has already vowed to provide relief to the island nation that is about a two-hour flight southeast of Miami.

Deeply saddened to hear of the devastation and loss of life in Haiti. We must quickly support Haiti and it’s people as they recover and heal from the layered tragedies. As the Haitian Prime Minister asks, let’s be organized and collaborate in delivering relief & care to Haiti. — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) August 15, 2021

Haiti is still recovering from the 7.0 quake that wrecked the country back in 2010, killing over 300,000 people and obliterating much of its infrastructure.

Osaka, 23, emerges from the Tokyo Olympics as the No. 2 ranked player in the world and is set to play in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 16.