 Skip to content

Baby Jungle recruits Slimelife Shawty for street savvy motivational smash

August 16, 2021 /
N. Ali Early

N. Ali Early

View Author Posts

Screenshot provided (Image source: YouTube / Baby Jungle)

Baby Jungle continues his ascent up the Atlanta rap scene with another banger and visual entitled “Do It Some Mo,” featuring fellow ATL rhyme hurler Slimelife Shawty.


The track follows a consistent string of songs, including “Jungle Fever, “4 Real” and “The Purge,” featuring Lil Keed, the latter of which amassed over 700,000 streams on YouTube. Directed by Cinema Sultan and Ray, “Do It Some Mo” finds the two teenagers in boss-like environs, calling shots and doing out advice like, “Just because you sold a zip or a ounce, that don’t make you a trapper,” before the contagious hook sets the table for an energetic ride: “One time, two times, three times fo/that ain’t enough I’ma do it some mo… One time, two times, three times fo/ You ain’t no shooter lil boy you a h-e”

While the two rappers spit truth about hood politics and street codes, the overall sentiment between them is that there is no easy way to get what you want. If at first you don’t succeed… you know the rest. If nothing else, it’s a hood motivation tactic that would seem to have legs.


Check out the visual for “Do It Some Mo” below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Photo Provided

 

Posted in

50 Cent being sued by Remy Martin

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Live Nation to require COVID-19 shots or negative tests results for all events

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Cardi B defends Lizzo against body-shaming, racist comments

By Terry Shropshire

Meek Mill honored by the Nelson Mandela Foundation

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Rihanna’s Fenty brand being sued by Islamic musician

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Turk explains infamous Cash Money greeting and kissing Birdman and Lil Wayne

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.