Halle Berry serenaded by beau Van Hunt for her 55th birthday (video)

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry brought in her 55th birthday in the most envious of ways: being serenaded by the love of her life, singer Van Hunt.

The exquisite Cleveland native posted a picturesque video that featured her sun-kissed face leaning out the passenger-side window of her luxury whip. As her long locks flow in the wind, her beau delivered his rendition of The Platters’ “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” in a video that her seven million followers listened to.

Berry thanked her man for the born-day song.

“Thank you vanO for my b-day serenade,” she wrote.

Hunt posted a picture of a candle burning in a glass vessel with the message to Berry.

Berry, who has protected her personal life in the past, has been very open since confirming their romantic relationship back in September 2020. She says she has found the man of her dreams while Hunt, 51, admits that Berry has improved every aspect of his life.

“In more ways than I can even tell you right now,” he told “ET” in March 2021 when asked if she’s influenced his new music. “The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I’m a completely different person.”

Berry is the mother of a daughter, Nahla, 13, and son Maceo, 7. Hunt has a 17-year-old son named Drake.