Phaedra Parks is returning to ‘Real Housewives’

Phaedra Parks will be making her long-awaited return to “The Real Housewives” franchise — well, sort of.

Parks has been announced as one of the marquee names to join the “Real Housewives Mash-Up” series that will include current and former cast members from the “Real Housewives” of Atlanta, New York, Beverly Hills and Orange County, Page Six reports.

The star-studded show will be filmed for NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock.

Many fans had been clamoring for Parks, 47, to return to the reality show that made her a household name since her exit after season 9. Parks will reportedly be joined on the mash-up series by another former RHOA cast member, Eva Marcille, 36, who quit the Atlanta show after season 12.

The announcement of season 2 of “The Real Housewives Mash-Up” comes after the successful filming of an all-star series in the Caribbean paradise island of Turks and Caicos in April 2021. That inaugural show featured Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Kyle Richards.

Parks and Marcille will reportedly join other popular “Real Housewives” on the upcoming mash-up series, including “RHOBH” stars Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville, RHNYC alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson.

TMZ reported that filming will begin towards the end of August 2021.