The newly redesigned 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is fresher and bolder

Nissan and the design team are back at the drawing board updating, or rather, redesigning the Pathfinder. After a year off the production line, the 2022 Pathfinder has returned with a bolder fresher look.

Recently, the rolling out test-drive team had an opportunity to check out a prototype for the new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. Though this is a first look at the new SUV, the Pathfinder prototype provides an impression of what the final version will look like. The squarer shape of the the new Pathfinder replaced the bubble shape of the older versions.

The new body for the Pathfinder looks impressive. The body has a more up-to-date style, and closely resembles the larger Nissan Armada SUV. Though the final version has not rolled off the assembly line yet, there are some brand standards that will not be compromised. A few standard features on all 2022 Pathfinders are LED headlights, automatic forward and rear emergency braking, lane-departure warning, and automatic high beam headlights.

Nissan has maintained the car-like ride and handling on the new Pathfinder. Under the hood, it boasts a 3.5liter V-6 engine with 284 horsepower and a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The interior in the Platinum trim is quite impressive. From its two-toned leather seats to the revamped dashboard that features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and 7-inch gauge cluster, everything top of the line in the newly redesigned Pathfinder.

The fresh, newly designed 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 2WD should go on sale in late summer with a suggested manufacturer’s retail price of $46,160.