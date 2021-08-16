‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’ rapper Silento indicted in cousin’s shooting death

Atlanta rapper Silento, who made a name for himself with the 2015 smash, “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” has officially been indicted for a murder. As previously reported, the 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2021, and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his 34-year-old cousin Frederick Rooks.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Silento was indicted with four felony charges, including a single count of malice murder and another count of felony murder. He was also charged with aggravated assault and gun possession during the commission of a felony.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, on Jan. 21, police officials investigated Rooks’ death after finding his body with multiple gunshot wounds on Deep Shoals Circle. Rooks was found dead in the street with multiple gunshots to his face and leg and police recovered eight shell casings near the victim’s body. Silento has remained in custody in DeKalb County, GA since his arrest.

The rapper was requesting to be released on a $25k bond, assuring the court that he would not attempt to flee. The judge denied Silento’s request in June, citing his mental health issues and his refusal to take medicine prescribed to treat him.

The judge was also concerned about the rapper denying his mental state and previously leaving a mental health treatment facility. Silento’s grandparents opposed him receiving a bond as well. His lawyers also argued that his bipolar disorder and other psychiatric issues were the cause of his troubles. They also called Silento a “local treasure” who was once on the Governor’s Blue-Ribbon panel, urging kids to say no to drugs and alcohol, but the judge ultimately said no.

Silento rose to fame as “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” went six-times platinum and also brought about a special Nickelodeon remix during its height.