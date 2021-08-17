Comedian Damon Wayans wants a Verzuz battle against Dave Chappelle

Iconic comedian Damon Wayans has publicly called out Dave Chappelle to face him in a Verzuz battle.

Wayans is considered by many as a key factor in the success of TV shows and films like “In Living Color” I’m Gonna Git You Sucka and Mo Money became certifiable classics. Now, Wayans wants to take on arguably this generation’s greatest comedian on the gargantuan Verzuz platform.

The 60-year-old comedian, who is part of the Wayans comedy dynasty, made the declaration during his interview with “Good Morning HTown” on KBXX 97.9 The Box in Houston on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Ironically, Wayans was not that familiar with Verzuz, which immediately became a pop culture phenomenon after it was launched on Instagram in March 2020. Founded by superstar producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, the 6.5 million-strong Verzuz has been exclusively a battle between A-list music artists.

“Do they do [it with] comedians?” asked Wayans about following the Verzuz hype, according to Complex.

When the show host asked who he’d like to perform opposite in a fantasy Verzuz, Wayans immediately said “Chappelle.”

Wayans’ answer inspired “oohs” by the hosts. “I’m calling him out,” Wayans doubled down.

Social media lit up with the possibility of a comedy face-off between two towering comedic figures. Some believe that Damon Wayans, whose famous siblings include Keenan Ivory, Shawn and Marlon Wayans, can hang with Chappelle.

“Lowkey this would slapppp. Damon Wayans got an elite resume,” said one Twitter fan.

However, most believe that Chappelle would trounce Wayans.

“[Wayans is] an all-time great but if this is standup he’s getting washed 10/10 times,” said another user, while a third added. “Only a handful of guys all time can match Dave’s standup.”

What do you think? Do you believe Chappelle would maul Wayans in a stand-up battle?