Eminem to appear in 50 Cent’s ‘Black Mafia Family’

50 Cent just turned the heat up even higher on his upcoming series “Black Mafia Family” when he announced that his mentor Eminem will make a guest appearance. The series, executive produced by 50 Cent, will be based on the lives of drug kingpins and brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. According to The Wrap, Marshall Mathers will make an appearance on the show as former alleged Detroit kingpin Richard Wershe Jr., infamously known as “White Boy Rick.”

“I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show ‘BMF.’ We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem,” 50 told The Wrap.

Wershe filed a $100m lawsuit against former FBI agents and prosecutors last month, alleging child abuse in connection with his time as an informant. Wershe, now 52, spent three decades behind bars after a drug conviction. Recruited at 14, he is thought to be the youngest FBI informant in history.

“White Boy Rick” was a nickname given to Wershe by reporters who covered his trial in the 80’s. His testimony helped secure 20 convictions by infiltrating a violent Detroit drug gang. However, when Wershe was 17 and no longer needed by the FBI, he was arrested for possessing eight kilograms of cocaine and sentenced to life in prison. He was granted parole in 2017 but was reincarcerated at Florida State Prison and was finally released in 2020.

“Oh yeah I’m bringing the big dogs out, I couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem. Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this s—- is out of here. 🚦Green Light Gang @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” 50 Cent also announced on Instagram.

“Black Mafia Family’s” extensive list of stars includes Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony, Wood Harris, Steve Harris, Da’Vinchi and Russell Hornsby. Big Meech’s son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., will also portray his father in the upcoming series. The series will premiere on Sept. 26 on Starz.