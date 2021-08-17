 Skip to content

Jay-Z and The Parent Company appoint new CEO

August 17, 2021 /
Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Jay-Z (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Jay-Z’s business consortium, The Parent Company, just made another power play by appointing Troy Datcher to serve as the company’s new CEO, effective Sept. 8, 2021. Datcher’s historic appointment represents the first time a Black CEO will lead a major publicly traded U.S. cannabis organization. Current CEO Steve Allan will continue with the company and assist with the leadership transition.


Datcher joins The Parent Company from The Clorox Company, where he most recently served as senior vice president and chief customer officer responsible for the company’s worldwide sales organization. During his tenure, Datcher deployed global sales plans for over $6.7 billion in annual revenue across The Clorox Company’s vast portfolio of brands.

