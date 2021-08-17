Ludacris stars in Jif peanut butter ad campaign (video)

Ludacris has been in the rap game for over 20 years now, and after a long list of platinum hits, he’s now decided to switch up his flow. The ATL lyrical tactician is the star of Jif Peanut Butter’s newest ad and a spoonful of the snack has made him a star in the new age mumble world of rap.

In the commercial, the “Act A Fool” rapper has trouble spitting a few rhymes in the booth and after taking a swallow of Jif, his mouth turns to mush and a new style is born. He even dropped a new single called “Butter ATL,” which is an ode to his love for choke sandwiches and how he can’t stop eating peanut butter and MCs.

According to Ad Age, the spot comes from Publicis New York and was directed by Grammy-award winning director Dave Meyers. Meyers directed Ludacris’ classic “Stand Up” video and stated that Luda was a perfect fit for the ad.

“An older rapper might find themselves challenged to update their flow like newer rappers and who better than lyricist Ludacris to explore that,” Meyers told Ad Age.

Ludacris also spoke with BET and said the new single is his segue back into music. Hollywood has taken up most of his time lately and his last album was 2015’s Ludaversal.

“Yes, I would say this is the catalyst for me getting back into music because I’ve been gone for a little while. For all the Ludacris fans, you can let them know, I promise you, I will definitely put out more music. It’s hard to say ‘no’ when you get that call about ‘Fast and Furious 15, 20 and 25,’” he jokingly told BET.

ATL rapper Gunna is also featured on the new track and is seen approving of Ludacris’ new sound in the commercial as well, with both hitting the stage at the end. The campaign will run on TV, online and radio. Luda’s oldest daughter Karma also makes a cameo in the commercial. Check out the ad and track below.