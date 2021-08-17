Rapper Logic’s memoir, ‘This Bright Future,’ to focus on mental health issues

Logic is gearing up to release his memoir, This Bright Future, on Sept. 7, 2021, via Simon & Schuster. The book will cover his traumatic upbringing and and the mental health issues he has dealt with throughout his life. The “Homicide” rapper also delves into his short retirement from rap.

“This Bright Future is a raw and unfiltered journey into the life and mind of Bobby Hall, who emerged from the wreckage of a horrifically abusive childhood to become an era-defining artist of our tumultuous age. A self-described orphan with parents, Bobby Hall began life as Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, the only child of an alcoholic, mentally ill mother on welfare and an absent, crack-addicted father,” the book’s synopsis reads.

In 2019, Logic became the first rapper to land a novel atop The New York Times Best Sellers list with his literary work Supermarket. He also hit up Instagram to shed a few more details on his memoir.

“Excited to announce that my memoir, This Bright Future, is available for pre-order. This is the story of everything I’ve gone through and it’s been a beautiful and difficult journey to relive. There’s honestly so much that I’ve never been able to express in my music and the interviews that followed. I’m so happy and proud to finally give my fans and the rest of the world my entire story. The way I never could with my music,” Logic posted.

He further revealed that he’s currently working on an audio version of the book as well which will be read by him. Check out the cover below.