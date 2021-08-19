Comedian Tony Baker joins fight to end illegal street racing after son’s death

Comedian Tony Baker’s son was killed in a deadly car crash along with two others on Aug. 3, 2021, in Burbank, California.

Cerain Baker, 21, along with Jaiden Johnson, 20, Natalee Moghaddam, 19, and another unnamed occupant were ejected from their silver Volkswagen when the car was struck by two other vehicles that appeared to have been street racing, Burbank police stated at the time of the incident. The fourth occupant sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local trauma center. Baker’s son and friends were not part of the race.

The comedian is now doing his part to bring an end to illegal street racing in the new petition being circulated throughout Southern California. The petition, launched on the Change.org website, asks the mayor of Burbank and others to implement new measures like speeding deterrents, increasing police presence and other measures to address the “long history of illegal street racing” in the area. The petition also states that illegal street racing has been an issue in the community “for more than a decade” and their complaints have been ignored.

“We demand the city takes responsibility and criminal charges are filed for all alleged ‘Street Racers’ involved. No one else should feel this pain that we are going through. There has been countless incidents over the years but nothing to this magnitude,” the petition states.

The petition also demands that law enforcement bring criminal charges against the drivers who caused the deadly crash. The investigation is ongoing.

“PEEPS!! The Village. Help Us Get These Signatures Goin To Put The Pressure On Burbank To Crack Down On Illegal Street Racing. Click the link in my bio and sign the petition. 🤍🤍🤍🕊🕊🕊. We Don’t Want Anymore Families To Have To Feel The Pain We Feel,” Baker posted on Instagram.

So far, over 80,000 people have singed the petition. Check out the petition below and more information at www.tinyurl.com/242c99vd.