DJ Wayne Williams urges young people to take COVID seriously and get vaccinated

DJ Wayne Williams of the Chosen Few DJs, A&R at Jive Records, or better known as the man who brought house music from the underground to the public, joins rolling out for an important discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine and how to protect Chicago.

Can you share what the culture needs to know, as it relates to building trust and being vaccinated? And maybe even your journey on the rationale of the vaccination?

For me, it was common sense. I think that numbers don’t lie if you speak with the doctors. I have friends who own mortuaries, funeral homes, and … to them, it’s very clear what’s going on. I do my homework, we’ve had 10 pandemics throughout our history. Vaccinations aren’t anything new, I just think the Internet is what’s new, and these conspiracy theories and this nonsense going around. Get the vaccination … because it will save lives. This has to stop.

When you did your research, what was your methodology? What did you do to know that you are getting credible information?

Well, the first thing I did was research history. When it came to the vaccines, I just researched the different vaccines from Johnson and Johnson to Moderna to Pfizer. I went with Pfizer. You have to look at credible sources, it’s very important because there’s so much nonsense out there as well, and credible sources can always be backed up. So that’s what I look for.

So in the movement of the DJs, what made all the Chosen Few not only do their research but get involved in wanting to heal and protect Chicago?

Well, I think being a DJ, we’re very close to the people anyway. We’re around the people. We’re out with the people and we love our people. We’re just natural pleasers by trade, so we want to protect our families and this is a way of doing it.

If you were giving a speech at Kennedy King to all the graduates, what would you share with them about this movement and what getting a COVID shot would do for their families and friends?

I’ve noticed, talking to younger people because I’m in the music business, they aren’t taking this as seriously as they should. I’ve had countless friends who have passed away or been hospitalized because of this. It’s not a joke. It’s very serious and you have to take it that way because it could literally cost you your life. We have to stop with the nonsense, [saying] Black people can’t get it, or it’s going to go away in the heat, and [everything] that you hear out there. This is affecting everybody. I know young people who’ve got it. That would be my message to them. Follow the doctors, leaders, especially the people who specialize in this and do your homework.

For information about COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago, visit www.chicago.gov/covidvax, and to register for the Kennedy King event visit chicago.gov/pcms.