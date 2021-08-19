Kandi Burruss discusses her plastic surgery operations in new YouTube series

Kandi Burruss keeps her entrepreneurial spirit going and has just released the latest visual from her YouTube series “Speak On It.” In the video entitled “Body Work Part 1,” the Xscape singer promises to “be real with people” about body work and she even discusses and shows footage of her breast reduction surgery in the video.

“There are so many celebrities out there who tweak and fix, and they never claim it, or if they do they never share who did the work…I just feel like let’s be real with the people! Let’s talk to the people who are out there being fans of us and fans of all of these celebrities…let them know the real,” Burruss states.

She also talks in detail about her recent weight loss and reveals that it didn’t play a part in her breast getting smaller.

“Let’s not let all the other diets and stuff that I’ve done confuse you into thinking that that’s what made my boobs get reduced, because it is not, honey. I did have some weight loss. I have tried some juice fasts recently. Or, excuse me, ‘juice cleanse’ recently. Yes, I did lose a couple pounds with that. I’ve been trying intermittent fasting. I’ve been trying everything to lose weight, but that has nothing to do with why my boobs is smaller, okay? I went to a doctor and he did a little, he cut a chunk off of each one of them, okay? I’m just gonna keep it 100 with you,” Burruss explains in her latest segment.

“The Real Housewife of Atlanta” boss and star is also seen in the video speaking in detail with Dr. Chad Deal, who performed her surgery. Deal also appeared on “RHOA,” consulting co-star Kenya Moore about her breast reduction surgery. Burruss admitted as well that she had liposuction, a tummy tuck, and has tried Botox in the latest segment of “Speak On It.”

Check out the revealing video below: