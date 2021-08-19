Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty suing New York to clear himself

Being listed as a sex offender has been extremely problematic and humiliating for Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty. Therefore, he is suing New York State and the Criminal Justice Services in order to clear his name.

Petty, 43, has filed legal documents, obtained by TMZ, against his home state saying he was never granted the opportunity to challenge his listing as a sex offender back in 2004. Petty got that designation after he was convicted of raping a teenager, Jennifer Hough, at knife-point in Queens borough of New York in 1994. He was sentenced in 1995 to four years and some change, getting out in 1999.

Minaj and Petty now call Southern California their home and have since gotten married and become parents. However, Petty indicates he was humiliated on a national scale, as well as suffered financial repercussions, after he was arrested in Beverly Hills in March 2020. During a traffic stop, the local cops found out he failed to register as a sex offender once they officially moved to the L.A. area from New York.

The husband wrote in the lawsuit that he was in prison at the time of his listing on the New York Sex Offender Registry and he was never notified of a hearing to challenge it. He was listed as a level 2 sex offender.

The notice of the sex offender’s hearing back in 2004 was sent to the wrong address, Petty claims in the suit. Also, he said whoever wrote, “Kenny Petty” in the signature section forged his name. That same person also indicated that Petty would not attend the hearing.

Therefore, Petty wants his constitutional right to challenge his designation and have his name taken off the sex offender’s registry in New York.