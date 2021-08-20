17-year-old Aliyah The DJ shares why the crowd is her ‘pulse’ while on a set

At 17-years-young, Richmond, VA native Aliyah Battle, aka Aliyah The DJ, has amassed a resumé on par with some of your favorite DJs and she’s clearly just getting started. Passionate as they come, Aliyah joined the World Famous Heavy Hitters DJ crew in 2019 and currently spins on Power 92.1, Shade 45, 92.7 FM The Block and K97.5. Among her lofty goals, Aliyah wants to prove women can work in a male-dominated field and flex their own muscles while doing it.

● City: Richmond, Virginia

● Style/genre: Open format

● Social media handle: @aliyahthedj

How did you come up with your DJ name?

One day my dad and I were having a conversation about who you are and how you represent yourself as a DJ. We noticed people began voluntarily putting DJ Aliyah on flyers and posts when I had not announced my official DJ name. Also, I didn’t like being called DJ Aliyah. So, my dad said, “ Why don’t you go by Aliyah the DJ instead?” The rest is history.

What’s your process for selecting a song to play during your sets or at a gig?

The best way for me to figure out what to play during my set for an event is by reading the crowd. The crowd is always the best indicator. They are my pulse.

10 songs that should be in everyone’s collection?

Thinking about my generation in addition to what I have heard my parents play, my list is as follows:

“Dreams and Nightmares” – Meek Mill

“Moment 4 Life” – Nicki Minaj

“Before I Let Go” – Frankie Beverly

“Weak” – SWV

“Can We Talk” – Tevin Campbell

“Welcome to the Party” – Pop Smoke

“We Win” – Lil Baby ft Kirk Franklin

“Be Without You” – Mary J.Blige

“When I See You” – Fantasia

“Love” – Keyshia Cole

Favorite artist you like to play/mix?

One of my favorite artists to play is Fetty Wap. He has a song called “RGF Island” that is one of his best songs, in my opinion. I’ve been listening to him since he dropped “Trap Queen,” which was one of the hottest songs in 2015. Everybody knows his music so when I play his songs people enjoy it.

What songs would you recommend for the following special occasions?

Exercising: “Push It” – Kevin Gates

Start my day: “Need You Bad” – Jasmine Sullivan

Inspiration: “All of the Lights” – Kanye West

Best in the city – where’s the best place to:

Eat? Mama J’s

What’s your favorite drink? Alkaline Water

Best late-night breakfast spot in the city? Waffle House

The best way to move a crowd is … Playing a crowd favorite.

Practice/research is important because … It prepares me and keeps me grounded. Research is essential.