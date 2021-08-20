Chanelle Tru is bringing more color and vibes to the music industry

Chanelle Tru has a presence that will leave her listeners in awe. She is sultry and confident. The singer-songwriter is well on her way to being a force in the industry. Her most recent performance at Lollapalooza during the Music in The Key of Chicago segment was received with high praise.

Rolling out spoke with the Chicago native recently about her performance at Lollapalooza, her ideas on expression and an artist’s responsibility.

Talk about the moment you knew you wanted to be an artist.

The moment I knew I wanted to be an artist was when I won my first talent show. I was 10 years old and I won a first-place award and a gift card for $250. At that moment I knew I wanted to take music more seriously. I love making songs and playing the guitar and when I won, it was confirmation.

What are your thoughts when it comes to your expression?

My thoughts on my expression [are] that I’m free and not afraid to be myself. My music has always been a way for me to connect to my peers. Naturally, I’m a student of music and I exude confidence, love and great vibes. I am colorful and also fierce.

What would you say is the responsibility of the artist?

The responsibility of the artist in my opinion is to bring dope music and vibes to the people, to live their truth and to feel great while doing it.

What has been the most challenging moment of your career?

I would say [the] most challenging moment of my career was when I had to manage myself. I had to invest in myself and do everything hands-on to teach myself things I needed to know in this industry. I’m grateful for that moment even though it was the hardest time in my life. I wanted to give up so many times but I had to persevere through it all.

Talk about how it felt to perform at Lollapalooza.

Performing at Lollapalooza was a surreal moment for me. I felt like I tapped into my best self on that stage. I was slightly nervous but I really felt in my element. The stage, the band, the dancers, and other artists were all so inspiring to me. I felt aligned with everything. I got to meet some great people with amazing vibes but, the best thing about that day is I got people to vibe with my music and also prove to myself that I can be great. I will forever cherish that day.

Listen to Chanelle Tru’s most recent single “Face It” below.