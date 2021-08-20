Howard alum Lisa R. Davis says her superpower is a cloak of invincibility

Lisa R. Davis is a senior managing director at Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm. She’s an acknowledged and award-winning executive with a proven track record of success in high-profile entities across corporate, government, non-profit and political sectors. In her role as senior managing director at Teneo she provides counsel and develops strategies and communications plans for some of the world’s leading CEOs and their teams. She also sets direction for strategic plans and creative concepts developed with Teneo team members, and is co-chair of Teneo’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) advisory.

Rolling out spoke with Davis to find out what makes her a sister with superpowers.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

The importance of having women of color in leadership roles cannot be understated. As a Black woman in a predominately White-dominated field, I have often found myself to be the only diverse voice in an organization. As someone now in a position of leadership in my organization, I believe that we are better as a company when we can provide unique perspectives that arise from attracting and developing people from different backgrounds.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

Mentorship in any industry is essential to the success of future industry leaders. Women of color supporting the next generation of diverse young women is critical in order to achieve true diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Experienced women practitioners in our industry have the responsibility and privilege to champion, shape and provide opportunities to the next generation of minority women in the communications industry.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower(s) to be?

The cloak of invincibility. Very often, we are called to be superwomen, and we put forth our best effort – I know that I do. The cloak, it comes on and off, represents the fact that invincibility is not a steady state. Often, it’s an aura that helps us/me get through and get whatever is needed done.

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

My proudest and greatest achievements are always the ones where others have been positively impacted. That’s true for my career in both the for-profit and not-for-profit sectors. Whether coaching and promoting individuals (which I’ve had the pleasure to do multiple times); helping institute programs and projects that address challenges, e.g. co-leading the establishment of AARP’s Day of Service after the 9/11 attacks and that continues to this day; or simply developing organizational and communications strategies that resonate and achieve societal and business benefit (it’s what I do for a living), I am proud of what I have been able to achieve working with and through others.