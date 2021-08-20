The Weeknd buys a swanky LA mansion

The Weeknd has spent a whopping $70 million on a Bel-Air mansion.

The “Take My Breath” hitmaker — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — paid mega-bucks for the luxurious pad which overlooks Bel-Air Country Club and wasn’t even up for sale.

According to the Wall Street Journal, media mogul Reinout Oerlemans and his wife Danielle had not planned on selling the nine-bedroom home.

Boasting 13 bathrooms, an indoor pool, spa, outdoor pool and waterfall, gym, sports court, and cinema, the 33,000-square foot mansion was bought by the couple in June 2015 for $21.4 million. Surrounded by 1.6 acres of garden, the one-of-a-kind property also features a grand stairway entrance at the front.

News of the 31-year-old star’s major purchase comes after he vowed to continue making music “for as long as I can breathe.”

Thanking his fans for making his dreams come true and marking mega-hit ‘Blinding Lights’ making history as the longest-charting song ever, he wrote on Instagram: “Forever grateful to be able to experiment with sounds, try new things with my voice and create music with the people I truly love and respect. For the last decade every song has been a journey and to be able to continue this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. It’s the only gift I could ever ask for. I’ll be doing it for as long as I can breathe. I love my fans and wouldn’t be here without you.”

The Weeknd is also known for his generous contributions to charities and donated a whopping $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts.

And the “Save Your Tears” hitmaker is set to be honored with the ​Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the first annual Music in Action Awards.

The superstar will be among the honorees at the Black Music Action Coalition’s event at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood on Sept. 23, 2021, in recognition of the fact he’s donated several million dollars to various good causes since the pandemic began.

Among the organizations helped by the singer are Black Lives Matter Global Network; the Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative; and National Bail Out; as well as Covid-19 relief campaigns for MusiCares, in his hometown of Scarborough, Ontario; and efforts in Ethiopia and Lebanon.