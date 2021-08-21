California attorney general to review 2009 Oscar Grant shooting

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Aug. 17 that his office will conduct a review of transit officer Anthony Pirone’s involvement in the shooting death of Oscar Grant. Grant was killed in January 2009 on New Year’s Day.

According to the Associated Press, Bonta’s decision came after Alameda County’s district attorney, Nancy O’Malley, decided not to charge Pirone for murder back in January.

O’Malley said that while his conduct that night was unacceptable, he did not fire the gun that killed Grant. Pirone however grabbed Grant out of a train car and pinned a knee to his neck and back in a manner similar to that used in the death of George Floyd last year in Minneapolis. The BART officer who shot Grant in the back while he was on the ground, Johannes Mehserle, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and served 11 months. Mehserle claimed that he thought he had pulled out his stun gun when he shot and killed Grant.

Grant’s family has sought criminal charges against Pirone for years and petitioned Bonta’s office after O’Malley declined to go forward. Grant’s family and members of the Oakland community called for Oscar Grant’s case to be reopened, following a 2019 report showing another BART officer was responsible for escalating the situation that led to Grant’s death. The office pledged a “thorough and independent review” of the role played by Pirone.

“Transparency is critical to building and maintaining trust between law enforcement and the communities we serve,” Bonta told the AP.

The district attorney’s office will share information with the Attorney General’s office.

“We join the attorney general in our commitment to open, honest and legally supported decision making in reviewing cases presented,” O’Malley added in the statement to The AP.

Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer starred in the 2013 film Fruitvale Station which told the story of Grant’s murder. Directed by Ryan Coogler, Butler was also executive producer of the film.