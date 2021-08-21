Good hygiene, better sex: 5 sexual health tips to incorporate into your regimen

Sexual health is usually a topic many breeze past to get to the fun stuff. Little do they know, good sexual health and hygiene make for better sex for both parties. Here are five tips to improve your sexual health.

Get tested

Getting regular STI testing is the most important sexual health tip. Whether single and mingling or in a relationship, get tested and always know your status. You should always look for symptoms and pay attention to abnormal bodily changes to consult with your doctor about as well.

Wash up first

Washing your hands before sex is a quick and considerate thing to do to help protect the sexual health of your partner. Bacteria on your hands can transfer to your partner and can cause a yeast infection. Get under those nails too! You should also wash up before sex, making sure to freshen up.

