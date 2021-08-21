Will Smith inks new deal with ‘National Geographic’

Will Smith continues his dominance in Hollywood as his Westbrook Studios has signed a five-year first-look TV deal for unscripted content with National Geographic. The new deal comes before the release of his upcoming National Geographic-produced docu-series “Welcome To Earth” which will debut later this year. Apparently, both parties were pleased with the upcoming project that they decided to expand the creative union.

“Having spent the past two years working with Will and the team at Westbrook Studios on ‘Welcome To Earth,’ we are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with them and entering into a long-term partnership to produce blockbuster nonfiction content. Will and Westbrook share our passion for telling bold, best-in-class stories that ignite curiosity and inspire people to explore and care about our world, and we can’t wait to see where our next adventures together take us,” Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic content told Deadline.

The five-year deal encompasses the development of all unscripted projects in the areas of adventure, exploration, travel and science for all of National Geographic’s television platforms and National Geographic-produced Disney+ Originals.

“Will and I are thrilled to partner with National Geographic to bring the astonishing imagery of nature and science to screens around the world. We strive to empower artists to tell stories that connect humanity, and Courteney and the entire Nat Geo team share that vision. Through these stories, we invite audiences to see the wonder and beauty of the world around us and to experience the endless adventure and exploration that’s possible on our humbling planet,” Westbrook Studios co-president and head of television Terence Carter also told Deadline about the deal.

“Welcome to Earth” got its title from Smith’s famous line in his 1996 breakout film role Independence Day. Smith will explore remote places on the earth with expert explorers from deep-sea divers to mountain climbers. Other explorations include climbing into a live volcano to traversing giant waterfalls and going more than 3,000 feet below the sea.

The Fresh Prince will confront his fears while having the best time uncovering the mysterious inner workings of the planet. The show’s synopsis states that its mission is to seek out the things and places beyond human perception: the hidden worlds that we can’t see, smell, hear or feel.