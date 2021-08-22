Sha’Carri Richardson roasted for finishing last in race against the Jamaicans

She’Carri Richardson, the charismatic and flamboyant track star who became a household name prior to the Tokyo Olympics, was ripped after she finished last in the much-ballyhooed race against her Jamaican rivals.

Richardson, 21, was resoundingly defeated and embarrassed as she was the last of nine runners to cross the finish line at Nike’s Prefontaine Classic–Women’s 100-meter race in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, Aug. 21. Yet, she remained defiant during her post-game interview which was laced with profanity.

This nationally televised race was hyped for more than a week as the ultimate showdown between Richardson and the Jamaican runners who swept all the medals during the 100-meter dash in the Olympics. Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah took the gold, while her fellow countrywomen, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson captured the silver and bronze medals, respectively, for the Caribbean island nation. Richardson never faced off with them because she was disqualified before the Olympics after testing positive for marijuana in June 2021.

Worse for Richardson, was the optics of it all. Fans bemoaned her seemingly less-than gracious attitude in acknowledging her defeat after finishing far behind the rest of the runners.

“You know what I’m capable of. Count me out if you want to,” Richardson said during the live interview on NBC after the race. “Talk all that s— you want, ‘cause I’m here to stay. I’m not done. I’m the sixth fastest woman in this game, ever. And can’t nobody ever take that from me. Congratulations to the winners. Congratulations to the people that won, but they’re not done seeing me yet.”

This should’ve been a humbling moment. Sha’Carri could’ve simply congratulated the other ladies and thanked her fans for the support, but no. #Prefontaine #ShaCarriRichardson pic.twitter.com/thaLz05orj — Queen K (@k_melaninqueen) August 21, 2021

Richardson added that “it was a great return back to the sport. I wanted to be able to come and perform having a month off, dealing with all I was dealing with. I am not upset with myself at all. This was one race. I’m not done.”

However, Richardson pulled out of the 200-meter race immediately afterwards, inciting the wrath of social media.

