University of Alabama’s Ga’Quincy McKinstry inks endorsement deal with Kool-Aid

The University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide defensive back Ga’Quincy McKinstry is the latest college athlete to capitalize on the new NCAA NIL (name, image, likeness) rule that went into effect on July 1. The new rule allows college athletes to profit from their images and reputations after decades of being denied the opportunity to make money while schools and organizations made billions. McKinstry nicknamed Koo-Aid, announced on Twitter that he recently signed on to endorse the flavored drink that bears the same name.

“Honored to partner with Kool-Aid and to be sharing the Oh yeah title with the Kool-Aid Man! Sooooo does this mean I get to shout OH YEAH if I want when I walk into a new room 👀 ?🤔,” McKinstry posted on his social media accounts.

Kool-Aid also welcomed McKinstry to their team by changing the name on their social media accounts with the freshman player.

“In honor of our new partnership, we’ve swapped names with Kool-Aid McKinstry and given him the power of Oh yeah,” the brand’s Twitter page posted.

McKinstry revealed he got the nickname from his grandmother as a kid because she said he would burst into the room running like the Kool-Aid Man. He previously spoke with “CBS This Morning” before the deal and stated that he was excited to partner with the drink company.

“I am a big Kool-Aid fan. It’s something I always dreamed of, it’s something I always dreamed to be a part of, so hopefully, that can happen one day in the near future,” he stated.

McKinstry’s Alabama teammates Malachi Moore, Chris Allen, Agiye Hall and Henry To’o To’o also signed deals with PSD Underwear shortly after the NIL legislation went into effect. Master P’s son Hercy Miller is also one of the many college athletes to take advantage of the new rule. The Tennessee State University secured a $2 million endorsement deal with technology company Web Apps America while Johnson C. Smith University’s Ky’Wuan Dukes partnered with Bojangles chicken.

Check out Kool-Aid’s announcement below.