Boosie goes in on Lil Nas X and homosexuality again (video)

Boosie did not back down from his comments about openly gay rapper Lil Nas X while under questioning from the nationally-renowned “The Breakfast Club” on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

When co-host Angela Yee asked Boosie if he believed his previous statements that Lil Nas and others were “pushing” homosexuality on the kids and that he wanted to beat him up, Boosie said he did not believe so.

“No. I’ve gotta speak up because, as far as straight people in the world, you don’t have an opinion no more,” Boosie said.

“Everything is harm,” he continued. “If you say anything [like], ‘I like women,’ it’s vulgar.”

Boosie continues to support outcast rapper DaBaby who has been canceled by a slew of national music festivals after he made flagrantly homophobic comments at the Rolling Loud festival in late July 2021. DaBaby, 29, exacerbated the problem when he doubled down on his anti-LBGTQ comments and, when he eventually apologized, he quickly snatched the mea culpa down from his Instagram page.

Boosie remains embittered with his belief that heterosexuals can no longer brag about loving women.

“You can’t brag on really smashing or your sexuality no more,” he said. “It’s ran by LGBTQ [people].”

Another show co-host, Charlamagne Tha God, countered Boosie’s line of thinking. He asked why is Boosie speaking out now about homosexuality when rap has been promoting violence, drug use and misogyny for decades. Boosie did not directly answer the question but responded with this thought.

“How many times you been on set … and you heard somebody say, ‘If you ain’t got AIDS, make noise,’ and the whole club is like, ‘Ahhh’?” Boosie asked Charlamagne, referring to DaBaby’s Rolling Loud comments. “It’s a different time, and because he’s one of the biggest. They try to make examples out of people.”

Flip the page to view Boosie’s comments as well as Lil Nas X’s response: