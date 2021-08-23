Common recalls Fat Joe saving his life during his beef with Westside Connection

Common may be one of the only few to ever deliver an L to Ice Cube when they got into their heated battle in the late 90’s and the Chicago artist’s beef with Cube’s Westside Connection crew almost turned physical.

Common recently sat down with Hot 97’s Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg to discuss one encounter that Fat Joe had to get involved in and save Common from a beatdown from Westside Connection member Mack 10 and his crew. Joe and Mack 10 have always had a close relationship and starred in the 1999 film Thicker Than Water.

“That brother kinda saved my life. Fat Joe saved my life. So, after the beef with Ice Cube and Mack 10, the beef we had, it got settled by Minister Farrakhan. You know Cube, my guy, but I had to go for mine. We doing this Sprite commercial. It’s like a Voltron commercial where they take an artist from each region. Fat Joe was representing the East, Goodie Mob was representing the South, I was representing the Midwest and Mack 10 was representing the West Coast. Beef been squashed, everything’s good,” stated the “Glory” rapper.

One of Common’s friends from Chicago was also out in Los Angeles when the commercial was being shot and things turned left again after he was invited to the set.

“He started basically staring down Mack 10. Just grilling him. Mack 10 was like, ‘What you looking at homie?’ He’s like, ‘I’m from Chicago. We look n—–s in they eye.’ From that point, I know Mack 10 homie went and got they thing. Yo.’ Fat Joe came to me and was like … my guy did a little more after that, too; just agitating the situation. Fat Joe said, ‘Your man gotta go. He gotta leave. He can’t stay.’ And it’s about to get real in here,” added Common.

Common also revealed that his friend was “rouged up a bit” but “nothing too bad.” Fat Joe then told the “Be” rapper that Mack 10 and his crew were going to touch Common up before Joe stepped in and convinced them to let him be. The beef between the two camps has long been squashed and Common even appeared in Ice Cube’s Barbershop: The Next Cut in 2016.

Common will be releasing his 14th album, A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 on September 10.

Check out his interview below with Hot 97 as well as the classic Voltron Sprite commercial.