New England Patriots send supplies to Haiti following earthquake

The New England Patriots team plane arrived in Haiti on Saturday, Aug. 21 to deliver supplies to the country following another devastating earthquake this month. The 7.2 magnitude natural disaster occurred on Aug. 14, leaving more than 2,000 people dead and over 12,000 hospitalized with injuries.

Among the supplies on the jet were IV fluid and bags, oxygen masks, surgical supplies, hospital beds, sterilizers, and generators, according to TMZ. Two orthopedic surgeons, three physicians, and a nurse were also on board the flight, which delivered more than 40 pallets of supplies.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft supplied the aircraft to transport the supplies that were donated by Build Health International, a nonprofit in Beverly, Massachusetts. In addition to supplying the plane, the Kraft family also donated drinking water, PPE gear and surgical masks. The Patriots plane has been used in previous humanitarian missions in the past and last year it traveled to China to bring N95 masks back to the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It also was used in May to bring COVID vaccines to Central America, and in July to transport U.S. troops from the Horn of Africa.

“BHI was born following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Over the years, we’ve completed more than 60 projects across the country. Following this latest tragedy – thanks in no small part to the incredible generosity of the Kraft family, the New England Patriots, and partners across Massachusetts – we’re mobilizing to provide urgently needed expertise and materials to aid in the recovery, and we’re committed to ensuring a reliable and immediate rebuild of critical health facilities across southern Haiti,” BHI Co-Founder and Director Jim Ansara told NBC Boston.

The Patriots became the first NFL team to own its own jet, purchasing two Boeing 767’s in 2017.

“We are deeply grateful to the Kraft Family, the entire Patriots organization, Partners In Health and Build Health International for their incredible support and generosity in delivering these critical supplies and medical equipment to the people of Haiti during this devastating time. Our thoughts are with Haiti, its residents and their loved ones as the country recovers and rebuilds,” Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker further commented to NBC Boston.

Check out a few photos of the supplies being delivered to Haiti below.