Spelman alumna Kelley Jackson leaves a loving legacy

April 9, 1963- August 2, 2021

On August 2, 2021, the Atlanta community gathered for the Homegoing services of Rachel Kelley Jackson. Beloved by family and friends, “Kelley”, was always centerstage. A sought-after communication specialist and founder of Iconoclast Media Company, she was recognized locally and nationally for her work, especially in political and non-profit circles. Those close to her will attest that she was a wonderful person who was always trying to help somebody.

Born April 9, 1963, and raised in Southwest Atlanta, Kelley was nurtured in an environment of academic excellence and Black leadership. This legacy was a fundamental part of her development. As a professional, it was reflected in her insightful commentary and storytelling. She learned early to use her talents to make a difference while influencing others with her gift of words. As classmates from her beloved Southwest Highschool and Spelman College reflected, “Kelley had a way of bringing people together.”

The daughter of Carmen and William Bass, Kelley enjoyed her position as the “Big Sister” to her siblings. She believed in keeping track of everyone’s successes, documenting events, and sharing stories as the family historian. Her greatest pride was her daughter, Isabella Daisy.

For more than 20 years, Kelley worked across all media platforms, with a spectrum of clients. She had the gift for magnifying the vision of others, whether shaping a speech, editing a book, or shaping content for a brand. This was more than a career; she understood the responsibility that came with delivering important information to her community. Most recently, she served as Director of Communications at Democracy for America during a critical time of voter suppression.

No matter where you met Kelley Jackson, she did not change. As her friend Julie Borders recalls, “She always had your back, whether the trouble was “Good” (a la John Lewis) or bad Trouble.” Her infectious personality and natural love of people allowed her to connect with everyone. This is how she will be remembered.

By: C. Johnson