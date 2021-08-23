Steph Curry’s mom files for divorce from husband Dell Curry

The mother of NBA stars Steph and Seth Curry has reportedly filed for divorce from her former NBA star husband, Dell Curry.

Sonya Curry filed the legal documents in North Carolina, according to TMZ.

The entertainment publication was unable to ascertain the reasoning behind the split after 31 years, but stated that the divorce proceedings are ongoing.

Sonya, 55, and Wardell “Dell” Curry, 57, met while the two were student-athletes at the Virginia Institute of Technology in the mid-1980s. The couple wed in 1988.

The versatile Curry was drafted out of Virginia Tech in both the Major League Baseball and NBA drafts. Opting to play solely in the NBA, Curry was picked in the first round by the Utah Jazz and eventually landing with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs played at the Richfield Coliseum in Richfield, Ohio, 20 miles south of Cleveland. Therefore, Sonya Curry chose to give birth to Wardell Stephen Curry at the General Hospital in nearby Akron in 1988, the same facility where, coincidentally, LeBron James was also born.

Seth Curry, a rising star and sharpshooter for the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, was born in 1990. A third child, daughter Sydell, arrived in 1994.

Dell and Seth Curry have famously supported their sons for years, often showing up to games wearing games with their sons’ teams logos emblazoned on their jackets and sweatshirts.

Sonya and Dell Curry got some new jackets to rep both the Blazers and the Warriors tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/4lwtRM9KTW — ESPN (@espn) May 19, 2019

The media has made inquiries about the divorce with the Currys, but so far there has been no public comment.