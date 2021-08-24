 Skip to content

De’onna Laktzian of Yes, She Cooks! cares for business and self during COVID

August 24, 2021  

Victoria Syphoe

Victoria Syphoe

Photo courtesy of De’Onna Laktzian

The “she” behind Yes, She Cooks!, De’Onna Laktzian, has been operating her catering business in Chicago since 2016, providing high-quality food within a budget. Laktzian joined rolling out to discuss entrepreneurship during the pandemic and how to best protect Chicago.


How has business been for you? How have you adjusted to protect yourself and your team?
Well, I don’t have a team, I’m a one-woman show. As far as [how] I’ve been affected by COVID, my business has actually doubled. The only thing I can say I’ve done is remaining very consistent, humble and grateful. Even though we are living in a fast-paced world, and everyone is worried about COVID and being safe, people still want quality meals for their families.

What was your protocol to protect yourself and your family after being out conducting business before you returned home?
I did the best I could. I would sanitize [surfaces], change my clothes, constantly wash my hands, and always have hot water available, and of course, sanitizing certain groceries as much as I could.


Have you been vaccinated?
I honestly do not have a strong reason as to why I have not gotten vaccinated, I guess maybe I’m still scared to take it, people have had different results and side effects. I don’t judge anyone that has gotten it because they are protecting Chicago and that is the No. 1 priority, but personally, I’m not ready yet.

