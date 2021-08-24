Draya Michele returning to reality TV with ‘Doses of Draya’ (video)

Former “Basketball Wives” star Draya Michele is returning to reality TV with her upcoming docu-series “Doses of Draya” on the subscription streaming service Zeus Network. The show was first announced in summer 2020 but was put on hold due to COVID-19. The 10-part series promises a behind-the-scenes look at the actor-model-entrepreneur-social media influencer’s life as she builds her businesses and lets loose with her close friends.

“I’ve been on a pretty incredible journey over the past decade, and I’m grateful to my fans who have been with me through the ups and downs, As a woman of color, I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Zeus, a Black-owned streaming service, to share my story, and to let people into my daily life in a way I never really have before,” Draya told Variety in an interview last year.

Zeus has already forged a spot in the subscription streaming service arena and the reality television game with “Joseline’s Cabaret Atlanta” which stars Joseline Hernandez. Kamal “Chance” Givens from “I Love New York” fame also has a show on the network called “One Mo Chance” while Omarion and Blac Chyna have partnered with Zeus as well for projects. Rooted in original scripted and unscripted comedy and drama series, Zeus also revitalized “Bad Girls Club” with an updated version featuring some of the original cast on their program called “Baddies ATL.”

Michele has blossomed into an entrepreneur with her successful swimsuit business Mint Swim, an e-commerce swimwear label launched in 2011. She’ll also serve as executive producer of her series which is slated to premier in September.

“I’ve come a long way, from humble beginnings, and have continued to reinvent myself and evolve my brands over and over. I hope my fans have appreciated my honesty along the way,” she told Variety.

Check out the traile from “Doses of Draya” below.