Judge rules Tory Lanez violated Megan Thee Stallion restraining order

Tory Lanez’s surprise performance at last month’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami has put him in some hot water with the judge and his pockets have also been tapped. DaBaby brought out Lanez during his set to perform their hit “Skat” and Lanez was hidden in a giant baby costume before revealing himself to the packed crowd. However, according to a judge, the performance violated his restraining order because Megan Thee Stallion was also at the show and performed just before DaBaby. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last summer and a judge’s order requires him to stay at least 100 yards away from the “WAP” rapper.

According to TMZ, in a new ruling, Lanez was required to pay a bail increase due to his order violation. Lanez’s bail was set at $190,000, and now it’s been increased to $250,000.The judge also added a modification to the order that specifically forbids Lanez from attending events where Megan Thee Stallion will be present. The judge also noted that Lanez will be taken into custody if he violates the court order again.

