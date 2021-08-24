Kanye West releases Drake’s home address online

Kanye West definitely crossed the line, in the minds of many fans, when he doxed Drake’s home address on social media.

At around midnight on Aug. 23, 2021, the embattled Yeezy posted Drizzy’s multimillion-dollar Toronto mansion, which included his house number and street name, on his Instagram page. West later deleted the post but not before his 7.4 million Instagram followers had the opportunity to peek at it.

Aubrey Drake Graham seemed to have a sense of humor about it. He posted himself on his Instagram Story driving while laughing for his 90 million followers.

Once members of a mutual admiration club, Ye and Drake are now adversaries who have pushed out a succession of diss tracks and social media zingers at each other in recent years.

Yeezy seemed to go on the offensive after catching wind of Drake verse on Trippie’s Redd’s new Trip at Knight (Complete Edition) album. In the song “Betrayal,” Drizzy rapped: “I done done it all, it’s like I’m Shawty Lo (Shawty)/ All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/’Ye ain’t changin’ s— for me, it’s set in stone.”

Adding to the rivalry is the fact that both elite musicians are set to drop albums around the same time. West is planning to host a third mass listening party for the highly-anticipated Donda project in his Chicago hometown. Meanwhile, Drake is putting the finishing touches on Certified Lover Boy and both albums could drop within weeks of one another.

Indignant fans remarked on how West’s actions were way out of bounds and potentially dangerous.

Another fan wittily quipped, “Bro Kanye dropped Drake’s address before he dropped DONDA.”

did kanye just post drakes address and then delete it like nothing happened? 💀 pic.twitter.com/q1y4jZAteh — ken (@kenxvd) August 23, 2021