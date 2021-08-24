R. Kelly’s alleged victim reveals horrifying abuse on witness stand

Another alleged victim testified of harrowing abuse in the R. Kelly racketeering and sex abuse trial that included forced abortion, giving her herpes, frequent spanking and making her rub feces on her face.

The unidentified accuser, called Jane Doe 5, was emotional on the stand in Brooklyn federal court as she recalled the five-year relationship with Kelly which started at the age of 17.

According to The Daily Beast, Robert Sylvester Kelly, 54, met her when she was a teen at a hotel following his concert in Orlando, Florida. Like another prosecution witness, Jane Doe 5 lied and said she was 18. She said Kelly “peer-pressured” her to allow him to perform oral sex on her. Soon she was living at either of his homes in Atlanta and Chicago.

“He had expressed that he had still wanted me to keep my body tight and he wanted to have a family after he got rid of the rest of the girls,” Jane Doe 5 told jurors.

Not long afterwards, she said she experienced severe pain during sexual intercourse.

“I would have discomfort in my pelvis and lower abdomen,” she said. “It got to the point where I couldn’t even physically walk.”

A visit to the doctor revealed she had contracted vaginal herpes. When she notified Kelly, she said he was “agitated” and tried to say that she probably got it from another man. However, she then told Kelly that he was her first sexual encounter.

“This man purposely gave me something he knew he had had. That he could have controlled,” Jane Doe 5 said angrily on the stand, as Kelly sat emotionless.

When she broke one of R. Kelly’s rules, she was subjected to record herself engaging in humiliating acts, such as smearing feces on her face and inside her mouth.