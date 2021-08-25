Beyoncé and Jay-Z pose in stunning image as the new faces of Tiffany & Co.

It was just a couple of weeks ago that the Harper’s Bazaar September “Icons” issue announced that Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z would be the new faces of Tiffany & Co. The dynamic duo have been added to the list of high-profile brand ambassadors that includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Anya Taylor-Joy and Eileen Gu. Tiffany & Co. provided the jewels Beyoncé was seen wearing throughout the cover shoot, which was simply a snapshot into what was to come. In the newly released stunning images, the pair announced their upcoming campaign “About Love” with the iconic American luxury jeweler.

The power couple posed in front of a rare 1982 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, whom Jay-Z has repeatedly mentioned and paid homage to in his songs. Beyoncé channels Audrey Hepburn in a black gown and flaunting a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond necklace. The Grammy-winning singer made luxury fashion history twice over. Not only is she the first Black woman to wear the priceless diamond, this was also the first time it has ever been featured in an advertising campaign.

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family,” shared Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications, in the campaign’s press release.

The “About Love” campaign is set to launch globally on Sept. 2, just two days shy of the renowned singer’s 40th birthday. As part of the partnership, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have also filmed a video that will feature Beyoncé’s rendition of “Moon River,” the acclaimed song from the 1961 movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s.