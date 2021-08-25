Spike Lee believes 9-11 conspiracy theories (video)

Acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee is thoroughly convinced that something else happened to the Twin Towers during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, than what’s been disseminated to the public as the official account.

The Oscar-winning screenwriter for BlacKkKlansman said he still has some questions about what transpired during the worst act of domestic terrorism in American history.

Lee is promoting his new HBO documentary prior to the 20th commemoration of the attacks called, “NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½,” which probes what happened during and after Sept. 11, 20o1, and explores the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I got questions. And I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11,” Lee told The New York Times. “The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached. …. And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground — when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing.”

As the Times points out, this is not the first time that Lee has flirted with conspiracies in his documentaries. When The Levees Broke, which examined the cataclysmic Hurricane Katrina of 2005 that displaced millions in New Orleans and the Gulf region, included some interviewees’ unproven theories about why the levees collapsed.

Lee’s public pronouncements on the 9-11 and how the Twin Towers collapsed have produced a smattering of cackles and critical crackbacks.

