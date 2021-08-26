R. Kelly victim testifies she was forced to write fake blackmail letters

R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial continues in New York and the latest testimony against the R&B singer on Wednesday, Aug. 25, revealed even more foul allegations. A witness, testifying as a “Jane Doe” in federal court, says she and other girlfriends of the singer were forced to write fake blackmail letters that he could use to defend himself in case he was ever charged with sexually abusing the young ladies.

According to The Associated Press, the victim read for the jury parts of one letter on day six of the trial, in which she told Kelly that if he tried to break up with her, “I’m going to tell everyone you raped me. … I’m going to say you raped me since I was a minor.”

The alleged contrived letter also read that she warned him that “she would spank herself really hard” — hard enough to leave bruises — so she could accuse him of beating her. The witness also told the defense that her abuse was real and that the letters were part of a plot orchestrated by the “12 Play” singer “to protect him in a trial like this from very serious charges.”

The 23-year-old woman also stated that she was groomed and exploited by R. Kelly starting in 2015 when she was a 17-year-old aspiring singer. The defense sought to discredit her with the letters and other evidence it claims showed her parents were behind a scheme to take advantage of Kelly’s superstardom.

A previous Jane Doe witness testified earlier this week as well that Kelly gave her herpes, forced her to have an abortion and made her rub feces on her face. During Wednesday’s court date, a member of Kelly’s entourage also testified that he helped recruit a pastor to perform a secret marriage ceremony for R. Kelly and the late R&B singer Aaliyah, who was a minor at the time.

The Chicago crooner is facing charges alleging that for more than 20 years he was the leader of a racketeering enterprise made up of managers, bodyguards, drivers, personal assistants and runners, who recruited women and girls to engage in illicit sexual activity with the platinum-selling vocalist and songwriter. He has denied all the charges he’s facing.