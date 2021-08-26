Ruben Alcantar pays tribute to his culture in Art of Flavor mural

Ruben Alcantar, Milwaukee tattoo artist and muralist particpated in rolling out’s creative class to discuss his role in the Art of Flavor movement. Alcantar celebrates the rich history and culture of Milwaukee’s Latino community using Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple as his inspiration.

What does the Art of the Flavor mean to you and what does it mean to you to be a part of this program?

Yeah, my [flavor] was the apple. I kind of had a tough time, trying to come up with a layout. So I actually did research with my family. My grandfather owned a farm in Mexico, and he works on a work visa over here. Migrant workers [are] the backbone of America, and they pick all the fruits. So that’s, that’s kind of where I went with it.

What’s it like knowing that this was something that would be shared with the world?

I personally would not trade any of this for anything, money wasn’t even a thing to me. Last year, I just went out and did it. The message was more rewarding than anything else. I feel great about it. Like, it was just something that I felt like I needed to do.

What are some of your favorite flavors in life?

Giving. Every time I do a piece and it walks away under someone’s arm, that’s probably the best flavor.

People should come to see the Art of Flavor because?

We worked our butts off and we really want [everyone] to come to see it.

